HONOLULU (KHON2) — After walking away from the State Hospital facility in 2017, Randall Saito has returned.

Saito left the facility, boarded a charter to Maui, and then took a flight to the mainland using a fake ID.

He was eventually arrested in California, where he told a judge he took full responsibility for his actions during sentancing.

He added however, he had no choice but to leave the facility since he did not feel safe there.

State officials said they’re continuing to improve staff and patient safety at the State Hospital, and Saito will undergo comprehensive assessment, followed by a treatment plan to fit his needs.