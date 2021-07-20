State health department warns consumers to stop using these sunscreen products immediately

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Health Organization on Friday, March 12, 2021 granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting Hawaii residents and visitors to avoid using five Johnson & Johnson made sunscreens that have been recalled for containing low levels of benzene, a cancer-causing agent.

Consumers should stop using the affected products and discard or return them immediately.

The recalled products are spray-on sunscreens, specifically:

NEUTROGENA® Beach Defense® aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen,

NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer® aerosol sunscreen, and

AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

Three of the affected sunscreens also contain oxybenzone and/or octinoxate; ingredients banned from sale or distribution in Hawaii.



According to DOH, benzene, the chemical found in the affected sunscreens, is common in the environment including in motor vehicle exhaust and cigarette smoke, and is known to cause cancer in humans.

Officials say the levels of benzene detected in these products was reported to be low and should not be expected to cause adverse health consequences. However, these products are being recalled to prevent further exposure.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is investigating the possible cause of contamination that led to the presence of benzene in their products.

Consumers may contact the JJCI Consumer Care Center 24/7 with questions or to request a refund by calling 1-800-458-1673. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have any questions, concerns or have experienced any problems related to using these aerosol sunscreen products.