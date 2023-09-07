HONOLULU (KHON2) — So far a total of nine teams of developers showed genuine interest in building out the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District and met with state officials to discuss the plans for the project in one-on-one meetings.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Department of Accounting and General Services Public Works Administrator Chris Kinimaka said seeing this amount of interested developers is a positive sign.

Kinimaka said, “In this offering, we’re actually combining both the demolition and construction of a new stadium with the real estate development side by side.”

The State recently completed the Market Sounding Report for the project, it is an initial step to gauge the appetite of developers for a project of this magnitude.

Once the stadium is built, it would be up to the developer to operate it along with the housing component of the project.

Kinimaka said, “In this case, the developers are going to be responsible for all the revenue generation to make sure the stadium can be operated and maintained effectively as well as moving forward with the district.”

The Market Sounding Report did note some apprehension from developers, the top concern was the need for the State to show an updated financial analysis for the project.

So far, the State has set aside $350 million for the project, the rest would come from the private sector. Long-time proponent of the project, State Senator Glenn Wakai said he can appreciate the concerns from developers. He said he is committed to the project but there are also other pressing issues for the State, such as the disaster on Maui.

“I realize that Maui is a much bigger issue to take care of than Aloha Stadium,” Wakai said. “If that somehow gets caught up in our state investment into Lahaina, I am not going to be the first one criticizing that move but from the developer’s standpoint they need that reassurance.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

A request for qualification for interested developers is expected to be released before the end of the year.