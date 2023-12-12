HONOLULU (KHON2) — Melted plastic and a charred playground. It’s the aftermath of a fire at Nanaikapono Elementary School Friday. In a letter to parents, the principal said a police investigation is underway following significant damage to the third grade playground area.

“It has caused angst, because we fight for everything that we have and to know that someone would vandalize our own property, the only person that loses is our kids,” said Rep. Darius Kila, (D) Honokai Hale, Nanakuli, Maili.

Nanaikapono isn’t the only state facility experiencing vandalism or break ins. A boarded up front entrance is the result of security at the Department of Education building saying, it recently got broken into by individuals shattering the glass. Nanakuli Public Library adds, they also had multiple incidents of individual breaking windows.

Meanwhile, years of vandalism to state facilities has prompted the state to install a multi-million dollar security camera project at “at-risk” facilities in the Capitol district That includes at the State Capitol, State Art Museum, First Circuit and District Court and the DOE building.

Rep. Kila wants to see something like the Capitol district security system expanded to other state facilities.

“My hope is that, I think we could build out a larger system to monitor public places for the school to make sure after hours that our facilities are secure. We’re not going to have them during hours of course, but after hours when no one is there, proper surveillance, proper recordings so we can properly prosecute criminals,” Kila said.

Rep. Kila sending out a letter to the DOE Tuesday, requesting that schools in the Nanakuli-Maili Complex be allowed to hire after hours private security guards.

“One time is one too many and it just goes to show that vagrant crime is happening to public and private facilities, but we as the state should be the one to lead how we protect our facilities and to set precedents that this is not tolerated,” said Kila.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call police.