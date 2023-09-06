HONOLULU (KHON2) — A long-time provider of emergency services wants the state to reconsider its decision to go with another company.

The Department of Health did not renew its contract with American Medical Response for ambulance services in Maui and Kauai. AMR said the move puts lives at risk.

The state’s contract with AMR expires on Dec. 27. Through a bidding process, DOH has awarded the new contract to a company called Falck, which is based in Denmark.

“This decision just appears to be tone deaf in the face of the good work that we provided, most notably in the aftermath, or during the wildfires,” said Speedy Bailey, AMR Hawaii general manager.

Bailey said he was dumbfounded by the DOH’s decision. AMR has been providing EMS services for the state for the past 44 years.

He added that under the new contract, Falck will not be required to have a paramedic in each ambulance. Instead, there will be two EMTs who have received less training and are not able to provide what’s known as Advanced Life Support care.

“To provide life-saving services to patients whether it be cardiac, EKG, intubation, IV drugs. This is what the standard of care is,” said Bailey.

The move has also raised concerns with state Senate President Ron Kouchi, who’s worried about the level of care the new company will provide.

“It’s particularly concerning when you see the kind of medical response that was needed for the Lahaina fires and the amount of injuries that people are sustaining, and also the severity or complexity of the injuries,” said Kouchi.

He said he had emailed DOH for answers.

“I’ve copied the governor’s office and I have had a chance to talk to them directly. And so they are following up as well and I think they have a lot of the concerns that I have,” said Kouchi.

KHON2 News reached out to the governor’s office and have not heard back. DOH said it’s unable to comment because AMR has filed a protest.