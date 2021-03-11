State DOE announces modifications to school schedule for areas affected by flood

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As communities across the state deal with the aftermath of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, the Hawaii Department of Education has announced continued modifications to school schedules in affected areas.

The following schools have modified schedules on Thursday, March 11, due to weather-related emergencies:

Oahu

Ka’a’awa Elementary is closed due to flooding on area roads. There will be no distance learning schedule due to power outages in the area.

Waiāhole Elementary will be on full distance learning due to flooding conditions on Kamehameha Highway.

Hale‘iwa Elementary will return to normal blended learning schedules.

Hau’ula Elementary will return to normal blended learning schedules.

Kauai

Hanalei School will remain closed due to flooding on the Hanalei River Bridge and landslide damage on Kuhio Highway. There will be no distance learning schedule at this location.

Maui