State Department of Transportation shares Valentine’s Day message

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Transportation is also sharing some love with this clever message on its electronic message boards.
The sign says:
KISSES ARE FOR VALENTINES, NOT BUMPERS. MAINTAIN A SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE.
