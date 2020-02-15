State Department of Transportation shares Valentine’s Day message

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Transportation is also sharing some love with this clever message on its electronic message boards.

The sign says:
KISSES ARE FOR VALENTINES, NOT BUMPERS. MAINTAIN A SAFE FOLLOWING DISTANCE.

