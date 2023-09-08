HONOLULU (KHON2) — Counties across Hawaii are taking a closer look at alternate routes available following the Maui wildfires. Many communities have only one way in and one way out, so officials are looking at other options.

Maui County officials said, the Lahaina fire should be a lesson learned when it comes to accessibility into and out of West Maui. In the rebuild process, County officials want to take another look at neighborhoods and road maps in case of emergencies.

“The bypass that we did have shut off what was going to be a secondary exit out of the Princess Nahienaena subdivision,” said Tamara Paltin, Maui County Councilmember. “That’s definitely a big concern that that road is one way in, one way out onto Lahainaluna Road.”

It’s not just wildfires that can shut off road connectivity. On Kauai, the 2021 Hanalei landslide cut off the northern portion of the island. Kauai officials are considering working with private landowners to access roads for possible alternate routes.

“Yes, it will take incredible amounts of money to bring it up to standard, but I don’t think we have an option,” said Mel Rapozo, Kauai County Council Chair. “Again, Lahaina showed us very clearly that we need to have these alternate routes available in event of emergencies.”

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management has contingency plans for options of the Leeward coast in case Farrington Highway is blocked off. Oahu DEM and Honolulu Police have the authority to open the emergency roads. Now, the state is looking at taking over Paakea Road from Lualualei to Mailili Road.

“If we can remove those gates and make that route a 24/7 route for the public, not only does it help the public to just traverse in normal times, it’ll definitely help during emergency times for people to get to and from where they need to during emergency situations,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Director.

On Hawaii Island, a new alternate route is looking to connect Puna to Hilo.

“The state funded $1.5 million to have another alternate route through from Puna to Hilo,” said Rep. Greggor Ilagan, (D) Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaiian Beaches, Leilani Estates. “So the roads in Pohoiki will definitely help with those alternative route opportunities.”

Next steps will include, Hawaii County deciding which department will oversee the project and determine where the alternate route will go.