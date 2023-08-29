HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service is monitoring dry conditions, strong winds, and low humidity that is fueling the fire weather watch for Leeward portions of the state. Meanwhile, the state is coordinating additional firefighting resources in case of emergencies.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Hawaii National Guard has aircraft on standby and is looking at placing guardsmen in strategic areas to monitor any fires that spark. The state said, assets are already on the ground on Maui.

“We positioned a CH 47 Chinook helicopter that has a 2,000 gallon water bucket,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, Hawaii Department of Defense. “That will save us time on getting that aircraft in the air and to Maui. So that would save us about an hour and a half.”

The Maui Fire Department is increasing staffing on the west side and central valley area of the island. On Hawaii Island, Civil Defense is reviewing its inventory of tankers and bulldozers to mobilize if fires break out. Hawaii County departments will also meet Wednesday morning to finalize emergency plans.

“Also setting up the kind of active military aviation assets to see if they can stage at Pohakuloa Training area in case we need bucket drops,” said Talmadge Magno, Hawaii County Civil Defense Administrator.

The National Weather Service said, it doesn’t expect conditions to be anything close to weather conditions on Aug. 8 when wildfires ripped through Maui, but it’s warning homeowners and the community to take precautions.

Officials are urging the public to cut down dry brush around homes, get rid of debris on properties, and clear gutters. Also, the public should stay informed if the weather alert changes from Watch to Warning.

“The watch means it’s farther out in time, we’re not certain about it and the red flag warning means this is going on now,” said John Bravender, National Weather Service Warning Coordinator Meteorologist.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

For a tutorial on how to sign up for emergency alerts, click here.