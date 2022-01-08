State Commission on Water Resource Management wants Navy to immediately suspend operations at Red Hill

FILE – A tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility is seen in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 26, 2018. U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said the EPA should step in after the Navy disputed the Hawaii Department of Health’s analysis of fuel contamination at a well that provides drinking water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s water system. Military households have complained about their tap water, with some saying they suffered ailments such as cramps and vomiting after drinking it. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State Commission on Water Resource Management wants the Navy to immediately suspend operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility according to a statement sent out by the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The commission wants the Navy to fully comply with the Emergency Order to begin the process of planning and executing the safe removal of fuel that continues to pose a threat to O’ahu’s drinking water.

The commission had a four-hour-long briefing, and it also heard three-and-a-half hours of public testimony, commission discussion on the issue.

We acknowledge and appreciate the tireless efforts of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply and citizen groups in addressing this threat. Our hearts and aloha go out to the families affected by this preventable tragedy. The Water Commission will use its full range of authority and capacity to work with all stakeholders to monitor, evaluate, and enforce both short and long-term efforts and actions to eliminate the threat of the current Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility to O’ahu’s water resource. State Commission on Water Resource Management

Commission Chair Suzanne Case said this 2021 leak into the Navy system that serves Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is a serious situation, and it has been a concern for years.