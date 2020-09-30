State Chief Justice seeks public input on six judicial nominees

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The State Chief Justice is seeking the public’s input on six judicial nominees for a position in the District Family Court of the Fifth Circuit in Kaua’i.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Judicial Selection Commission submitted a list of nominees to Hawai’i Chief Justice, Mark E. Recktenwald, for review. Justice Recktenwald, who has the discretion to assign judges to the District Family Court, announced he will make his decision after hearing public comment regarding the nominees.

The nominees are:

Stephanie R.S. Char

Ms. Char is currently employed as a Supervising Deputy Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender. Char is a graduate of the University of San Diego School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2003.

Russell K.M.K. Goo

Mr. Goo is currently employed as a Deputy Attorney General with the Department of the Attorney General. Goo is a graduate of the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1998.

Thomas A.K. Haia

Mr. Haia is currently employed at Thomas A.K. Haia, Attorney at Law, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the First Circuit. Haia is a graduate of the University of Hawaii William S. Richardson School of Law and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1995.

Gregory H. Meyers

Mr. Meyers is currently employed at Meyers & Meyers LLC. Meyers is a graduate of George Washington University Law School and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2002.

Sara L. Silverman

Ms. Silverman is self-employed, and serves as a Per Diem Judge in the District Court of the Fifth Circuit. Silverman graduated from DePaul University – College of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1992.

Jennifer S. Winn

Ms. Winn is currently employed as a First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kauai. Winn graduated from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 1999.

Comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees must be post-marked, emailed, faxed or hand delivered by Friday, Oct. 9.

To fax: (808) 539-4703

To email: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

To mail or deliver:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Supreme Court of Hawaii

417 South King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

For more information, visit the Hawai’i State Judiciary website.

Latest Stories on KHON2