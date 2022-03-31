HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrate the 175th anniversary of Washington Place on Thursday, March 31.

Washington Place became a National Historic Landmark in 2007 and is located on South Beretania Street in Honolulu.

The event will start with a hula showcasing 2,600 fourth graders from 41 schools statewide. Then, students will perform Ē Liliʻu Ē, a chant originally composed for Princess Kīna‘u and modified for dedication to Queen Lili‘uokalani.

Gov. David Ige will issue a State of Hawaii proclamation and First Lady Dawn Amano-Ige, chair of the 175th Anniversary Committee, will also speak at the event.

There will be a musical performance by the Department of Education’s Hawaiian Studies Program, Nola Nahulu & KAWAIOLAONAPUKANILEO and Na Kūpuna Ensemble featuring Queen Lili’uokalani’s compositions.

According to the Washington Place Foundation website, it has served as the official residence of the governor of Hawaii since 1922. It is also known as the home of Queen Lili’uokalani for 55 years after she first arrived in 1862.

On the website, it stated Queen Lili’uokalani described the home as:

“…a large, square, white house, with pillars and porticos on all sides, really a palatial dwelling, as comfortable in its appointments as it is inviting in its aspect…a choice tropical retreat in the midst of the chief city of the Hawaiian Islands.” Queen Lili’uokalani

Washington Place’s construction began in 1841 as the personal residence of Captain John Dominis, an American trader. During this time, Hawaii was an independent kingdom ruled by King Kamehameha III.

According to the official website, when construction was close to being completed in 1846, Dominis’ ship disappeared while on a trade mission bound for China. In 1847, Anthony Ten Eyck, the United States Commissioner and first prominent lodger, established the U.S. Legislation at Washington Place.

Since then, Washington Place has been the “center of social and political life in the Hawaiian Islands.”