State captures endangered Hawaiian crows to preserve the species

VOLCANO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Researchers working to help the endangered Hawaiian crow, or alala, recover are changing their strategy.

They plan to capture the birds they previously released into the wild on the Big island and reintegrate them into their captive breeding program.

The researchers say the birds have been dying in the wild primarily due to its natural predator the Hawaiian hawk, or io, a near-threatend species.

They say the alala that have survived have lived in the wild for two to three years have knowledge about foraging, predator avoidance and other social behaviors that can be passed on to birds in captive breeding.

