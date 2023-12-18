HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some extra measures have been added to the State Capitol’s security.

The next time you visit, be prepared to have to go through metal detectors.

The new system was installed Monday afternoon at three entrances — two at the rotunda elevators and one at the chamber level.

A private security company was hired to man the detectors, and state sheriffs will continue to patrol the grounds.

The new security measures were supposed to go into effect in July, then again in August, but supply chain issues and other requirements kept halting the set up.