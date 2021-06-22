State Capitol sign-waving campaign marks 30 Years of Honolulu AIDS Walk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Demonstrators took to the street in support of the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center on Tuesday, June 22.

The supporters marked the 30th anniversary of the Honolulu AIDS Walk by sign-waving on the Beretania-side of the State Capitol.

The walk in 2021 is being held virtually throughout the month of June due to the pandemic.

Tuesday’s demonstrators waved signs to bring attention to AIDS, HIV awareness and to encourage the community to remain engaged on the issue

The sign-waving went on until 5 p.m. Tuesday.