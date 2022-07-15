HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Capitol’s reflecting pools are about to go through a $24 million renovation. And when it’s completed, there might not be any water in it.

Built in 1969, the State Capitol has for the most part stood up to the test of time. That is, except for the reflecting pools, which have remained dry, and for good reason.

“The Capitol pools have such intensive leaks that we’ve elected to just dig it all out and replace it with a new flooring and new waterproofing,” said Hawaii State Comptroller Curt Otaguro.

There are two wells that were providing water for the pools. Otaguro said one of them started producing brackish water, which had salt water, and that’s when problems started to get much worse.

“You can see it in some of the offices as well as within the basement parking as well. So it is extensive, especially on the Diamond Head side,” he said.

Other problems popped up like algae accumulating which drew complaints from the public about how bad it smelled. Over the years, ideas were thrown around about what to do with the pools.

In 2016, then Rep. Romy Cachola proposed converting them into dancing fountains like those at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.

“Absolutely yes, because we don’t have any dancing water out here at all in Hawaii, so this will be the first time and I think we can do it here,” Cachola said.

Otaguro said the plan is to put the bid out in August and replace the flooring at a cost of $24 million. But putting water back in may not happen.

“From a practical standpoint, it would make sense to minimize the water we have so that we don’t replicate the past again 50 years from now,” said Otaguro.

He said one option being considered is to put in artwork that looks like water, which was done at the No.1 Capitol District Building when the swimming pool was taken out.

“And it preserves the same look and feel, but there’s no water there. So there are a lot of artistic ways to accomplish what I believe the original architecture of this building was,” said Otaguro.

He said the state will be looking to get input from state lawmakers and the public as to what would be the best option.