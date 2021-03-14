State BOE to begin search for new superintendent

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state’s Board of Education is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Thursday, marking the start of a search for the Hawaii’s new superintendent.

The meeting comes after current Superintendent Christina Kishimoto announced plans to step down from her role at the end of her contract, which ends in July.

Kishimoto faced severe backlash for her handling of the Department of Education amid the pandemic. On March 2, just one week prior to her announcement, the Hawaii State Teacher’s Association (HSTA) urged the Board of Education (BOE) not to renew the superintendent’s contract.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.