HONOLULU (KHON2) — The First-Day Hike is an event that started in 2012, took a pause during COVID but is now back.

The hike to the Makapuu Overlook on the first day of 2023 is one of the best-attended First-Day Hike events in the country, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The hike, or walk, is along the paved roadway to the summit of Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline.

It is a unique and moving experience. It's a spiritual way to usher in a new year. Watching the first sunrise of the year peak over the Kaiwi Channel and Moloka'i, synchronized with the blowing of a puin the 4 cardinal directions by Gabriel Spencer of Ke Leo O Laka I ka Hikina O Ka La, followed with an oli by Dr. Sam Gon of Halau Mele, is a chicken skin experience. It all exemplifies Hawai'i's unique culture." Curt Cottrell, Administrator of the DLNR Division of State Parks

Gates to the park open at 5:30 a.m.

Sunrise is predicted to rise around 7:10 a.m.

Flashlights, blankets and warm clothes are encouraged.

Parking is limited at the trailhead so overflow vehicles must park along the highway. Carpooling is encouraged.

Please carry out all rubbish and bring poop bags and leashes are required for dogs

The summit viewing platform will be closed before and during sunrise to provide space for the pu, oli and taiko drummers. It reopens after the performance, according to DLNR.