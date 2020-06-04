Starlink satellites will be visible over Hawaii skies Wednesday night and Friday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Look up at the evening sky Wednesday night and Friday night to catch a glimpse of The Starlink satellites.
SpaceX is constructing the constellation of satellites to provide satellite internet access.
There will be two opportunities to see them whiz overhead:
7:57 pm, Wednesday 3 Jun 2020 Starlink-7,8 NEW, BRIGHT (2.5) for 3 mins
Look from SOUTHWEST to NORTHEAST
Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 51°, end: 11°
8:40 pm, Friday 5 Jun 2020: Starlink-6, BRIGHT (2.7) for 6 mins
Look from SOUTHWEST to NORTH
Elevation (from horizon): start: 10°, max: 80°, end: 71°
