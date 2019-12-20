Star Wars fans gather for the premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The time has come for Star Wars fans.

The Hawaii premiere of “The Rise of Skywalker” got underway at the top of the hour.

Earlier, consolidated Theatres held a special fan event at their ward location. It included photo-taking with characters from the movie and special food offers at the concession stand.

We caught up with fans before the start of the movie.

“Some friends I had gone to see the first showing at 6:00 p.m, said, ‘Aye, we gotta check out the 10:30 p.m.’ so I went. I didn’t know what to expect. They ran right down the second row and looked up at the screen. When the opening scene comes with the star destroying everything, it’s like absolutely amazing and it’s been film history ever since,” said Star Wars fan Ron Hashiro.

Consolidated wants to remind those who plan on dressing up: You can’t cover your face. Items that may detract from others watching the movie are also banned.