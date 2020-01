HONOLULU (KHON2)

Don’t miss the Hawai’i Premiere of Star Wars: A New Hope – In Concert, with your Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams’ Oscar-winning score live along with the complete film.

Fans will fill the Blaisdell Concert Hall on both Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1 for a total of 3 showings.

Go to www.hawaiisymphonyorchestra.org to purchase your tickets before its too late.