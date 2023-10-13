HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you enjoy stargazing, we have quite a few opportunities to see some great, out of this world celestial things for the upcoming eclipse.

KHON2 was able to catch up with astronomer Nick Bradly who created Star Gazers of Hawaiʻi, and he can help guide us through October space events.

Nick attended the University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.

Nick became interested in the infinity of space when in middle school and has spent his life developing his passion. He is now able to pass that passion on to his community through his Star Gazers of Hawaiʻi endeavors.

Star Gazers of Hawaiʻi is offering a few free events in October that is sure to make for a fun family night or a romantic evening.

These events will be taking place at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center in Building A on the 4th floor which is the rooftop:

Sunday, Oct. 15, from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5, from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Another event is Winter Thursdays that are taking place at Comic x Cocktails at Prince Waikiki Hotel on the 5th floor Pool Deck. The dates are for Dec. 7, 14, 21 & 28 and will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This is a free public stargazing event.

At these events, you will be able to view the Saturn through the telescope!

There is no registration required. All events are weather permitting.