Stand-by service now available for Oahu residents renewing their driver’s license or state IDs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City & County of Honolulu is rolling out a new service to help Oahu residents who still need to renew their driver’s licenses and state IDs.

Stand-by service is now available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis at the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center, Kapolei Driver Licensing Center and Koolau Driver Licensing Center.

Mask requirements and social-distancing guidelines will be enforced to prevent crowds lining up earlier than 15 minutes prior to business hours.

“Same-day service at these locations is not guaranteed,” said Nola Miyasaki, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, said in a statement on Monday. “But we are offering a limited number of stand-by slots to offset the no-shows for appointments and last-minute cancellations as we remain committed to eliminating a pandemic-caused backlog by the end of the year, and meeting growing public demand for in-person transactions.”

The City says there are more than 58,000 driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and state IDs that expired in 2020 on Oahu and have not yet been renewed. More credentials will expire this year.

To help meet demand, the Kapalama Driver Licensing Center and the Kapolei Driver Licensing Center are making additional appointment slots daily for the following day between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on the AlohaQ reservation system. The Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center has also restarted in-person services, including driver license and state ID renewals.

All satellite city halls now offer express window service for simple transactions that don’t require an appointment, which include in-person motor vehicle renewal transactions, bus pass sales, water bill and property tax payments, spay and neuter certificates and disability parking permits.

