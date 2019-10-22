Stan Sheriff Center, 25 years later

Exactly 25 years ago, the Special Events Arena opened at UH Manoa.

It is now called the Stan Sheriff Center, named for the former UH Athletics Director. Sheriff lobbied for its construction and it opened in 1994.

In it we have experienced the thrills of victory, the sadness of defeat but most importantly it’s a gathering place to cheer on the home team.

We dug through the KHON2 vault and found this story that aired on Dec. 21, 1994.

You can read more about the center here on the UH Manoa’s Athletics website.

