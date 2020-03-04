“Stairway to Heaven” hike could move to Kualoa

The “Stairway to Heaven” could be moving up the windward coast.

If the City of Honolulu and the Board of Water Supply aren’t able to find a way to use a fee system to manage the stairs, a new suitor awaits at Kualoa Ranch.

Since the summer of 2019, there have been two options for the future of Haiku Stairs or “Stairway to Heaven”. Managed access by another government agency or group outside of the Board of Water Supply who currently owns the land, or tearing down the stairs which the BWS recommended in their final Environmental Impact Statement.

A third option has come to light recently, with Kualoa Ranch throwing their cowboy hat in the ring for a stairway hike on their property if Haiku Stairs were to be removed.

“If it was taken down we’d like to be able to bid on buying the material because it’d be great to recycle it and put whatever we can use up here and then it’s a little bit of the recycling thing.” Kualoa Ranch President and Owner John Morgan said.

The view at the top of Haiku Stairs is legendary, but Morgan believes his location is similarly majestic.

“It’s spectacular I can’t say that it’s better, I like it better because you can’t see the city. The view from here you can barely see Kaneohe and Kailua. You look over this mountain over here and you’re just seeing more nature.”

Morgan says he loves Haiku Stairs in its current location and prefers them there if managed access can work with the community. The city agrees. Their request for information was to those looking to operate and maintain the stairs with a fee for hikers.

“Yes.” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

“I prefer we take it back. I did not support the Board of Water Supply’s recommendation to tear it down in the EIS after almost a million dollars was spent repairing it.”

The group Friends of Haiku Stairs are one of 12 who has submitted information to the city. They’re being evaluated as others before a request for bids.

“Yeah managed access is a way we have of controlling who goes up, when they go up, how many people go up its a way of paying for insurance, the educational programs the maintenance the guides, and we think that it will be cost-neutral.” Friends of Haiku Stairs president Dr. Vernon Ansdell said.

Both the City of Honolulu and BWS want to find a resolution by this summer.