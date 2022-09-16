HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City’s Department of Parks and Recreation said the Koko Head Shooting Complex will be closed for two months beginning Friday, Sept. 16, due to staffing issues.

According to the department, the berm renovation project is expected to begin in a month and be completed the month after. The shooting complex will reopen when the project is finished.

We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of the firearms community concerning this sudden announcement. Please visit the complex’s official website for additional information about the complex and its operations.” DEPARTMENT OF PARKS AND RECREATION CITY AND COUNTY OF HONOLULU

For auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English contact the department at 808-786-3003.

