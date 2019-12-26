Staff shortages close greenwaste, transfer stations on Hawaii Island

Staff shortages have forced the closure of the Greenwaste, Scrap Metals and White Goods Services at the Kealakehe Transfer Station. The station closed at 8 a.m. on Thursday. It will reopen as scheduled on Friday, Dec. 27 at 8 a.m.

Staff shortages also forced the closure of the Keauhou and Waiea Transfer Station at 8 a.m. on Thursday. The Keauhou Transfer Station will reopen as scheduled on Friday, Dec. 27 at 6 a.m. and the Waiea Transfer Station will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6 a.m.

Residents can take their household waste to the Kealakehe Transfer Station until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Residents can check closure information on the county’s website or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 961-8270.