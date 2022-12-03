HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige ended his last weekday work day in office handing off the ball on the Aloha Stadium plan, and a major tourism contract remains is in limbo.

Ige told KHON2 last month he had intended to get an agreement in place to restrict development to just a replacement stadium and no entertainment district.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The governor’s spokesperson told us late this afternoon: “(DBEDT) Director (Mike) McCartney has been collaborating this week with incoming DBEDT Director Chris Sadayasu to hand the ball off on the Aloha Stadium project. As previously noted, the RFP was canceled due to the change in direction implemented by the Legislature in this year’s session. The Legislature approved funding for a stadium only, not a much more costly entertainment district. McCartney is sharing all project details with the incoming director, and he will make the final decision on when to proceed.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Separately, a major tourism marketing contract at the center of a procurement dispute is also unresolved as of today. Ige referred KHON to the Attorney General’s office for an update on that. An AG spokesperson said: “We are currently working with our client on both matters, which are pending and therefore are unable to provide details at this time.”