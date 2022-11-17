HONOLULU (KHON2) — More intrigue at Aloha Stadium, on whether an entertainment complex or just a stadium will be built.

The last Stadium Authority meeting before Gov. David Ige leaves office was scheduled for tomorrow but has been canceled because there aren’t enough members attending.

Ige told us Monday he’s been working on a memorandum of understanding to define the project as a stadium rebuild only and that the stadium authority would be a signatory to the MOU.

But he leaves office Dec. 5, and Gov. Elect Josh Green has told us the public-private-partnership would be the preferred path.

Ige said a new law last session redefined the money for the project as being intended for a stadium only with no PPP and contends the new governor would have to get the law re-written if he wanted to handle it any differently.

Gov. Ige’s office told us that as of this afternoon, no MOU on the stadium has been issued.