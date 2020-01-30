Stable land and sea breezes throughout Thursday

A high pressure ridge over the islands will keep a stable land and sea breeze pattern in place across the state today over the western islands, and through Friday across the eastern half of the state. Trade winds will return to the western islands by late Friday morning ahead of a cold front forecast to reach Kauai by Friday night. Clouds and showers along the front will spread eastward to the other islands through Saturday with developing trade winds focusing much of the shower activity along windward and mountain slopes. Weather conditions show improving trends from Sunday onward, however there are signs of an upper level low forming over the island chain that may complicate our rainfall forecast for the Sunday into Monday time period.