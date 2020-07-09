Stabbing suspect sought in Kahala beach incident

KAHALA, Hawaii (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking an unidentified male who is wanted for an Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, July 8, in the Kahala area.

A 17-year-old female was stabbed on the beach near 4663 Kahala Avenue. The unidentified male suspect was last seen running westbound along the shoreline. He was described as being 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, with dark curly hair and wearing a white t-shirt. Officials are asking residents of the area to review home security video to see whether anything suspicious was captured. Any witnesses are also asked to contact Crimestoppers at 955-8300, send an anonymous tip via HonoluluCrimeStoppers.org or the P3 Tips app.

