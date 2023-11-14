HONOLULU (KHON2) — A full safety review and clinical review has been ordered after the stabbing death of a State Hospital employee on Monday evening.

Police responded to the incident around 5:20 p.m. to find the employee, 29-year-old Justin Bautista, with multiple stab wounds.

“We’re told from different people there that they just heard some type of argument or maybe a disagreement,” explained Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department. “EMS was activated. They responded and made the pronouncement of his death at 6:02 p.m. The suspect was arrested for murder in the second degree.”

The suspect, a patient at the hospital, had been at the facility before, according to State Hospital Administrator Kenneth Luke, and had successfully transitioned back into the community, most recently in August.

He had a history of being treated for mental illness and had shown a response to treatment.

A court-appointed panel of examiners unanimously agreed that the suspect was ready to move on and be released.

The facility where the incident happened, the State Operated Specialized Residential Program, is a transitional-type of housing at which patients live with 24-hour supervision and treatment during the day.

The suspect had lived at the facility for three months prior to this incident and had earned privileges to leave the campus.

“We did not see evidence that this was going to happen,” said Luke. “This seemed to be an unanticipated and unprovoked incident.”

Some of the patients in the facility have been moved to another program to reduce the count and staffing has been increased. Anything that is non-essential has been put on pause for the time being.

Bautista, had worked at the hospital for four years.