HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition with an apparent stab wound on Saturday, July 17, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

EMS said the incident happened around 12:36 p.m. Saturday at 1046 Ehoeho Ave. in Whitmore Village near Wahiawa.

The man suffered an apparent stab wound to his left arm, EMS said.

According to officials, the man was treated and transported to a trauma hospital in serious but stable condition.