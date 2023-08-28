A man is dead after authorities say he was stabbed in West Oahu on Monday afternoon. Aug. 28, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after authorities say he was stabbed in West Oahu on Monday afternoon.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a man in his 30s was stabbed around 2:30 pm at Maili Beach Park.

KHON2 spoke to the victim’s cousin.

He says they spent the weekend cramping at the beach park celebrating another family member’s birthday.

They were packing up to leave when the confrontation happened.

EMS said the victim suffered critical stab wounds before being taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Honolulu police say a suspect is in custody.