HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police responded to a stabbing in Kalihi Saturday night with a victim having to be taken to the emergency room.

The stabbing occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Kalena Drive, the victim – a 31-year-old woman – was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made yet, but police are actively investigating.

This is believed to be an attempted murder however and police have classified it as such.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Those who wish to send anonymous web tips can click here to submit one or via the P3 Tips app.