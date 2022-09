HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in the emergency room and in serious condition after he was reportedly stabbed multiple times in Hawaii Kai, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The Honolulu Police Department reported an aggravated assault case around 3:52 on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

EMS said that the man who was stabbed is 58-years-old.

HPD, Honolulu Fire Department and EMS all reported to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.