HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation, after two women were reportedly stabbed in Ewa beach.

According to EMS, it happened around 2:30 on Mokupea Place.

Officials said, a 35-year-old and 62-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds.

They were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No word yet if any arrests were made. Police are still on the scene.