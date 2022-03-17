WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Both sides of Kalakaua Avenue were packed as folks got their green on for St. Patrick’s Day.

In 2021, there weren’t many spring break visitors to Hawaii and there certainly wasn’t a St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Things looked a whole lot different in 2022.

“It was great to see all the Royal Hawaiian Band and all the other bands too,” George Warnock said after the parade, “even from Minnesota too, they came all the way from the mainland to do this parade!”

Kalakaua Avenue had an air of celebration — both sides of the street were packed with folks as the parade rolled on by. Rod Felton hadn’t seen Waikiki as crowded in years.

“I’ve been coming down here through the pandemic and see coming through here with eight people from one end of the beach to the other,” Felton said. “Now to see both sides of the sidewalk full for the parade is awesome.”

Even visitors on spring vacation got into the Irish spirit.

“I love dressing up,” said Florida visitor Donna Reena, “and taking part in anything that I can and when I saw that there was going to be a parade today, I was all in it.”

Murphy’s Bar & Grill will not be holding a block party in 2022 but spirits were still high — over 1,000 meals were expected to be served on Thursday, March 17.

“As you can tell, it’s, there’s just like you said, there’s a great vibe in the air and the hum of the restaurant is something I haven’t heard in a while.” Don Murphy, Murphy’s Bar & Grill owner

“And my wife did a great job decorating so, you know, it’s just terrific,” Murphy said.

Everyone seemed to be in agreement — St. Patrick’s Day 2022 was a great sign for the future.

“Oh I think we will definitely move forward on with more items too, with more parades and even more band concerts too,” Warnock said.

“Cause I think that things like this are the things that’s going to help people rejuvenate their lives,” Felton said.