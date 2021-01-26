KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — St. Ann School in Kaneohe closes June 4, 2021.

In a letter to church members over the weekend, Rev. Richard McNally says declining enrollment and increasing costs over the past 11 years were factors in the tough decision to close the school.

The school started 180 years ago when the church started.

“Well what’s happening next is the school is open until June,” said Rev. McNally. “So we’re gonna try to make this a great time for our children especially. I’m saddest for them because they have to move someplace else. I’m saddest for our parish because when the school’s closed it’s gonna be a lot quieter around here.”



The school says this year they had 80 kids enrolled in kindergarten through the 8th grade, and 37 kids in their preschool.



They were projecting 71 kids in K to eight and 9 or 10 kids in preschool for next year.