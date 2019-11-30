St. Andrew’s students donate more than a ton of food to the Hawaii Food Bank

HONOLULU (KHON2) — St. Andrew’s Schools students donated more than a ton of food to the Hawaii Food Bank warehouse in Mapunapuna.

They dropped it off on Nov. 26.

The Hawaii Food Bank scale recorded a total weight of 2,426 pounds.

Students say the collection project took two months and involved all students at The Priory and The Prep.

Their donation included sacks of Calrose and Hinode rice, boxes of cereal, Cup Noodles, cans of beans, soup, tuna, sausage and peas.

During the food drive the students stacked and stored the food goods in a ground floor classroom in Kennedy Hall on The Priory campus.