St. Andrews school hosts Land and Sea Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the keiki and their family on Saturday, Saint Andrew’s schools hosted the hit of the festival which was a 40-foot life-size inflated humpback whale calf.

Participants got to go inside the whale and look around, and feel the mammal rocking as though it was at sea..

The festival included aquaponics, limu displays, ocean reef exhibits, oceana art and music performances.

Keiki also learned how to squeeze cane juice out of cane stalks.