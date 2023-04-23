HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, April 22, the Honolulu Fire Department said they responded to a 911 call at 8:14 p.m.

The call indicated that there was a building fire at the location of the Country Club Village complex in the Moanalua area.

When fire personnel arrived on the scene at 8:18 p.m., they discovered water flowing out from a sixth-floor apartment of a 30-story building.

HPD personnel noticed that while the water was running out of the apartment, there did not seem to be fire or smoke emanating from the building.

Fire personnel made their way to the sixth-floor apartment. When they identified which apartment, they were able to gain access.

HPD confirmed that there were no occupants and proceeded to locate the fire.

However, what they found was not a fire because the sprinkler system had fully extinguished the fire prior to their arrival, according to HPD.

A portion of the fire personnel crew dispatched to cover the fire remained on the scene to secure the sprinklers and prevent more water from flowing into the apartment and the building.

Fire personnel also went the extra mile to assist with removing water from the building so that residents could return to their homes.

HPD did report that the elevator shaft became flooded due to the sprinkler system’s response to the fire, and the building was without elevator car service until the elevator company can repair the water damage and place them back into service.

HPD reported that they closed this case by 11:45 p.m.

HFD fully endorses the of fire sprinklers to help mitigate the damages that fires can cause, and they have provided a few safety tips to help protect you and your family from a fire.

Ensure that your home has an adequate number of smoke alarms. These are essential for early warning detection of smoke related to fires. Having a warning system is the best way to increase the chances that you and your family have enough time to evacuate.

The HFD link for information on smoke alarms provides detailed information on how to maximize your smoke alarms.

The informational site also provides details on the various types of smoke alarms and the different ways to use them.