HONOLULU (KHON2) — The popular children’s consignment, Rhea Lana, is back on Oahu with their spring event to sell items for keiki at an affordable.

“Anything you could possibly need for your family, you will find it here,” said Rhea Lana’s owner, Alma Pennel.

Rhea Lana’s specializes in the consignment of name-brand clothing, toys, baby equipment and furniture for keiki and moms-to-be. The organization said an average Oahu family makes over $380 by consigning the items they bring in.

The event is held at Pearlridge Center at the former Toys R Us location from Feb. 27 to March 5.

“People want to be part of our event because they want to downsize, declutter their homes, and their items are perfectly good so they want to bring them to the sale, make a little money from it,” said Pennel.

The event has over 300 cosigners and more than 30,000 items for people to choose from.

Following the event, Rhea Lana’s Gives Back initiative will also donate thousands of children’s items to non-profit organizations that directly give to local families in need.

Pennel stated that. “this season, we are excited to be working in collaboration with Partners In Development Foundation and Catholic Charities Hawaii to support and serve resource caregivers, legal guardians, and adoptive families on Oahu to give back to our community.”