Spreading Aloha, kindness one rock at a time

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Words have power, be it spoken or written or even painted on a small rock. An anonymous social media user has taken it upon herself to spread aloha everywhere she goes.

The person behind the Instagram account @OahuKindnessRocks “spreads Aloha and kindness one rock at a time.”

The goal is to uplift during these challenging days.

“It started with a lady on the east coast and she started doing it years ago and it just spread,” says the owner of @OahuKindnessRocks.

“Even here on Oahu, there’s a Facebook page called Oahu Rocks, and people have places where they leave like 30 of them where you can swap rocks,” she said.

She leaves behind riverstones as she goes about her day, all painted with a positive message in hopes someone will find it and be inspired.

“You never know what touches somebody in a certain way,” says the owner.

“You never who needs that special lifting up,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’ve all heard of a lot of sad stories with people taking their own life, and things that have been so unexpected during this pandemic.”

Something that started as an inspiration has lead to requests and even holiday themed paintings.

“I’m on like my 4th or 5th bag of rocks, they’re like 50 pound bags of rocks,” says the owner.

“I buy the rocks at the landscape supply store,” she said. “So they’re just blank like this, like smooth river rock type rocks because you shouldn’t take Hawaii lava rocks, you know, you shouldn’t take local rocks.”

For the rest of the month, @OahuKindnessRocks has partnered with Ward Village placing rocks for its safe-outdoor Aloha Friday celebrations.

Ward Village will have Hawaiian music played every week throughout the community’s streetscape speakers to celebrate Aloha Friday and the end of the workweek.

Please note there will not be live performers in attendance and be sure to follow @OahuKindnessRocks on Instagram.