HONOLULU (KHON2) — A street close to Waikiki with many local businesses that visitors and locals can support is Kapahulu Avenue.

This street is filled with many different cuisines for any time of day. Some spots are well known while others are hidden.

Spots to grab a bite on Kapahulu Avenue:

Breakfast

One unique thing about Sweet E’s Café is they have family photos of their workers on the wall. This creates a family feel while eating breakfast or lunch. The parking lot in front is small but plenty of street parking is available. Because they are a popular spot to get breakfast, a wait is inevitable, however, they are very good at clearing the next available table.

Kaimana Farm Café is a unique spot with healthy food options available both breakfast and lunch. All the food from this café is locally sourced and all-natural.

Lunch

Kono’s Northshore – Honolulu

Chronic Tacos

Alejandros Mexican Food

Ono Seafood

Kona Abalone

Kono’s Northshore – Honolulu was originally founded in 2002 in Haleiwa and expanded into town due to popular demand. The menu has options with their famous Kalua pig in sandwiches, burritos and sliders.

Mexican options are Chronic Tacos and Alejandros Mexican Food. Chronic Tacos is located next to Safeway with plenty of parking and Alejandros Mexican Food has a small parking lot in the back.

Ono Seafood and Kona Abalone are great seafood options. Ono Seafood is located in a small red building. Customers rave about the food and experience saying, “The people who work there go the extra mile when it comes to customer service.”

Dinner

At Honolulu Skewer House, customers can cook their own meat of choice right at their own table.

Dessert

Shimazu Shave ice

Waikiki Chocolates by Lutgarda

Hawaii is known for its warm weather and shave ice is the perfect way to cool down. Shimazu Shave ice is located in Hawaii’s Favorite Kitchens with multiple flavors and toppings.

Waikiki Chocolates by Lutgarda has chocolates that come in many designs like sushi, surfboards and hibiscus flowers. They also have seasonal designed chocolates such as a pumpkin, Santa and snowmen.

Bars

The Blind Ox is a speakeasy on Kapahulu with indoor and patio seating. With a dark cozy atmosphere this is a perfect date spot, reservations are required.

Popular picture spots

Leonard’s Bakery

Rainbow Drive-In

Waiola Shave Ice

The famous Leonard’s Bakery is a place that cannot be missed with lines out the store and the flashing lights on their sign. Leonard’s bakery is known for selling malasadas that can come filled with different flavors. They have a small parking lot and it can get backed up as there is a traffic light right next to the store.

Rainbow Drive-In is known for their local style plate lunch that comes with two scoops of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad. This drive-in can not be missed as it is on the corner with a rainbow-colored building.

Waiola Shave Ice is a bit hidden as it is on a side street off Kapahulu Avenue. However, once turned on Mokihana Street, this colorful gem can’t be missed. This shave ice spot has many options to choose from and plenty of parking. Many people enjoy taking photos next to the two giant shave ice statues in the front if the store.