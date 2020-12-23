Sports community excited to see two inspiring local boys in upcoming NFL match-up

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Miami Dolphins will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 26, but Hawaii football fans are especially excited to see if local boys Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa will compete against one another. Both have made a huge impact on local athletes on and off the field.

Hawaii gridiron fans are abuzz at the prospect of two Hawaii-born athletes — Mariota and Tagovailoa — facing-off when the Dolphins take on the Raiders in week 16 of the National Football League (NFL).

Mariota and Tagovailoa are both Saint Louis Alumis that lead the Crusaders to state championships in 2010 and 2016.

“What a dream to be able to have two former high school quarterbacks playing each other in the pros. but also because they’ve been such great role models for all of our kids here in Hawaii,” said Glenn Medeiros, Saint Louis School President.

Middle and high school quarterback coach Keli’i Tilton said that the fact that they have achieved success and continue to excel at the highest level is motivating young athletes.

“A lot of these kids think that you need to come out of the mainland — California, Texas — to become quarterbacks at the next level, but seeing that the two have made it in the NFL, it fuels their drive to work hard,” Tilton explained.

He said Mariota and Tagovailoa are probably equally excited about playing one another.

“I can only imagine how it feels for both of them, because Tua looked up to Marcus. Marcus kind of took Tua under his wings when they were both still, you know, young kids,” Tilton said.

It is not just their athletic skills that have endeared them to fans here at home, according to Medeiros. It is because they both continue to give back to the community.

“We were so thrilled at the beginning of this year, when Tua presented us with a $300,000 scholarship for other students to be able to come to Saint Louis School, and Marcus has been providing scholarships for our students ever since he became a professional.”

Medeiros and Tilton described Mariota and Tagovailoa as humble, hard-working men with great character who are positive role models for Hawaii’s youth.

Miami Dolphins host the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday at 3:15 p.m. on the NFL Network.