Sporadic heavy rain possible through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A series of upper level disturbances will swing through the area during the next couple days, bringing some unsettled weather and a chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms at times.

Clouds and showers will favor interior sections during the day and locations near the coast at night.

Drier and more stable conditions are expected Friday through the weekend.

A few showers will affect coastal areas during the overnight and morning hours, while interior and mauka locations see a few showers each afternoon.