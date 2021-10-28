Spooky sneak peek at the Haunted Plantation in Waipahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking for some spine-tingling scares? Stop by the Haunted Plantation located at the Hawaii Plantation Village in Waipahu from Friday, Oct. 29, to Sunday, Oct. 31 — Halloween night.

KHON2 got the chance to experience the horrifying Haunted Plantation. Only reservations will be accepted and can be booked here (pending availability).

In a sneak peek of the frightening attraction, Kamaka Pili, Justin Cruz, Jenn Boneza and Nikki Schenfeld faced their fears at the Haunted Plantation.

This 2021 Halloween season marks the 15th year of Haunted Plantation. Only 10 people are allowed per group and the reservation times will begin at 6:30; the last reservation is at 10 p.m.

All those who dare to attend will be required to wear a mask and show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID with a valid photo ID. Negative test results will not be accepted, and those under the age of 12 will not be allowed.