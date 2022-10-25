HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the season of tricks and treats for Halloween, but did you know it’s also National Seafood Month? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is celebrating both with a list of spooky-named seafood to use in your next dish.

Ever heard of devil’s apron?

SUGAR KELP

Sugar kelp, also known as devil’s apron, is a marine algae that is yellowish, dark brown and green in color. They look like large lasagna noodles and are filled with fiber, vitamins and minerals. Devil’s apron has long been known as a sweetener.

MONKFISH

Monkfish, also known as sea devils, use their head as a fishing pole to bait their prey. As small fish approach, the monkfish takes a large gulp to suck its prey into its mouth. Besides small fish, monkfish eat crustaceans, mollusks, seabirds and sometimes even other monkfish. Follow this Seafood Panzanella Salad recipe.

MOONFISH

NOAA describes moonfish, also known as opah, as unusual-looking fish with bodies that are silver, round and flat. They live deep in the ocean and can weigh up to 100 pounds. Their rich and creamy flavor is good for these Grilled Spice-Rubbed and Opah Chili recipes.

REX SOLE

Rex sole, also known as witch sole, eat shrimp and worms. These fish have both eyes on the right side of their heads and have small mouths with a blunt, rounded snout. Their taste is sweet and mild, which you can try for yourself with this sole sliders recipe.

To find more recipes using sustainable seafood choices, visit FishWatch.