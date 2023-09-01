HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many places around the world tout their spookiness and the history that led to it.

In Scotland, you can go on ghost and vampire tours near Edinburgh Castle. Amsterdam has the famous Ghost Walk. And Japan has Tokyo’s Scariest Shitamachi Ghost Tour.

In the United States there is a plethora of places that are said to be haunted, from abandoned Native American sites to old schools and churches. There is no shortage of places that tend to spook us.

But why do we love the spooky so much?

For the answer to this, KHON2.com turned to Eddy White, an associate professor of practice in the Department of Public and Applied Humanities at the University of Arizona.

It seems that the spookiness we are in search of is actually a deep-seated desire to explore the chaos that we live.

“There seems to be a certain degree of randomness and chaos to the lives we lead, and sometimes people want structure or explanations to human existence,” explained White. “Paranormal or supernatural phenomena can help provide that meaning.”

And with science exploring even the most remote reaches of our imaginations and the universe, we tend to want the unexplainable.

“The world of science makes us feel smaller and smaller as we realize that the universe and the cosmos is much, much larger,” White explained. “Science is discovering what is out there, but not our place in it. So, people look to other areas where they can find some answers to those questions.”

Paradise Park

Paradise Park was built in 1968 and was abandoned in 1994 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

The first place we will explore is Paradise Park. This is located in Mānoa Valley in Honolulu on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.

It is an abandoned zoo that was left in 1994. When the exotic bird zoo was abandoned, the lush rainforest that surrounds the area took over to create a truly spooky experience.

Although a few developers have mused the idea of purchasing the park, no one has followed through with any real vision for the area.

Coco Palms Resort

Coco Palms Resort was built in 1953 in Wailua, Hawaiʻi and was abandoned in 1992 after being hit by Hurricane Iniki.

Another spooky place is on the island of Kauaʻi. The Coco Palms Resort is located on Kūhiō Highway in Wailua.

It was built in 1953. During its heyday, the resort hosted myriad celebrities until it was hit by Hurricane Iniki in 1992. Since then, it has been abandoned.

In 2015, developers had a big event that was supposed to celebrate the re-opening of the resort. But that has yet to happen. In the meantime, vegetation has reclaimed much of the resort.

Kaniakapūpū Ruins

Kaniakapūpū was completed by King Kamehameha III in 1845 as his summer palace and was abandoned not long after the United States overthrew the Hawaiian Kingdom. It is located in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Department of Land and Natural Resources)

Then, there’s the Kaniakapūpū Ruins. The abandoned mansion is located in Honolulu on the Pali Highway.

It has sparked many a tale of ghosts and hauntings. It is considered kapu — which means off limits in ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (the Native Hawaiian language) — since one of Hawaiʻi’s kings’, Kamehameha III, summer home.

Kaniakapūpū was built so that Hawaii’s ruling family could escape a life that had become more and more consumed by Western ways.

It is believed to have been abandoned after the United States illegally overthrew the Hawaiian Kingdom. Used as a tourist attraction for years, the Department of Land and Natural Resources had to close it in 2016 due to increased vandalism.

So, there you have it. Three famous places in Hawaiʻi that rival even Europe’s spookiest places.